Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) a €42.00 Price Target

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF – Get Rating) has been given a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.62% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on Bilfinger in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Bilfinger Price Performance

Bilfinger stock opened at €28.26 ($28.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €31.38. Bilfinger has a one year low of €25.04 ($25.55) and a one year high of €39.44 ($40.24).

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

