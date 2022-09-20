Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DPSGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €58.00 ($59.18) to €52.50 ($53.57) in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €40.00 ($40.82) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €60.00 ($61.22) to €54.75 ($55.87) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €50.50 ($51.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.97.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS DPSGY traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $33.77. The company had a trading volume of 220,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $68.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average is $40.90.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.