Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($23.98) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DTE. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.98) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.08) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DTE opened at €18.99 ($19.37) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($18.50). The business’s fifty day moving average is €18.84 and its 200 day moving average is €18.13.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.