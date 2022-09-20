DGPayment Price Tops $0.0067 on Exchanges (DGP)

DGPayment (DGP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 20th. DGPayment has a market capitalization of $419,502.64 and approximately $1.54 million worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DGPayment coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DGPayment has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00124446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00882331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DGPayment Profile

DGPayment’s genesis date was July 27th, 2020. DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,607,815 coins. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here. DGPayment’s official message board is dgpaytech.com/blog. DGPayment’s official website is dgpaytech.com.

DGPayment Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DGPayment is a global payment processor created for business owners of small to medium enterprises, eCommerce, and every participant of the blockchain industry.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DGPayment directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DGPayment should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DGPayment using one of the exchanges listed above.

