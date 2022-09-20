DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,500 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 997.5 days.
DiaSorin Price Performance
DSRLF stock traded down $8.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.16. 26 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.48. DiaSorin has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $238.00.
About DiaSorin
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DiaSorin (DSRLF)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.