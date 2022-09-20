DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,500 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 997.5 days.

DiaSorin Price Performance

DSRLF stock traded down $8.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.16. 26 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.48. DiaSorin has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $238.00.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform comprising of LIAISON MDX for use in the amplification of nucleic acids to diagnose viral infections through the identification of virus in patient's biological sample.

