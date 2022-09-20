DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Update

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.2 days.

DIC Asset Price Performance

DDCCF remained flat at $9.96 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93. DIC Asset has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $18.54.

Get DIC Asset alerts:

DIC Asset Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.