DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Trading Down 5.2% on Analyst Downgrade

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $37.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. DigitalBridge Group traded as low as $15.33 and last traded at $15.42. 22,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,105,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.
Separately, Cowen decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.
In other DigitalBridge Group news, CFO Jacky Wu purchased 9,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,107,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,047,130.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.
