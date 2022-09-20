Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Baldrige Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,402 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 7.1% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $15,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $23.83. 10,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,937. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.36. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $29.33.

