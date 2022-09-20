Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Up 4.1%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.31. 5,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 705,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.76.
Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.61. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 444.71%. The business had revenue of $990.49 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Dingdong (Cayman)
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.
