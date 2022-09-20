DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.13

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.13 and last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 97306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DISH Network to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.21.

DISH Network Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73.

Insider Activity at DISH Network

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DISH Network

In other news, Director James Defranco purchased 163,637 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $2,963,466.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 713,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,929,399.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders bought 453,585 shares of company stock valued at $8,040,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 268.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

