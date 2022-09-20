Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 298,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,152,000 after buying an additional 48,804 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $216,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.4% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 416.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $139.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.09 and a 1 year high of $146.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at $12,392,539.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,392,539.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.82.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

