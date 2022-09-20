Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Has $13.19 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Monster Beverage makes up about 2.9% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $13,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $87.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.04. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.