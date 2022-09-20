Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises 0.8% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth $555,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Synopsys by 3.7% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.33.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $317.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.10 and a 200-day moving average of $319.52.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total value of $5,647,202.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,223,171.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,182 shares of company stock valued at $22,033,688 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.