Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 147.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 1.2% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $245.70. 68,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,103. The stock has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.14 and its 200 day moving average is $237.02. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

