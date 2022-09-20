Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.39-$11.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.98 billion-$37.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.69 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $269.85.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $245.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,322,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Dollar General by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 407,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,124,000 after acquiring an additional 63,325 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 318,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 306,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after purchasing an additional 92,492 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 134,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,027,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.