Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.10-$7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.85 billion-$28.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.16 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.20 EPS.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.13. 26,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,542,794. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.65. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after acquiring an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Dollar Tree by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,213,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,311,000 after purchasing an additional 156,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

