Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Update

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolphin Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLPN. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 26,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 275,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 21,297 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. 21.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolphin Entertainment Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:DLPN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,709. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Dolphin Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dolphin Entertainment ( NASDAQ:DLPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Dolphin Entertainment from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

