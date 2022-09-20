Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.27–$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.81 million. Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.96–$0.88 EPS.

Domo Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,815. Domo has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $95.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.55.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domo will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOMO. Cowen lowered their price target on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Domo news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth approximately $717,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 47.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 169,999 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 71.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 29,217 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

