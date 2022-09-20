Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.69

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.69 and last traded at $28.69, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.
Dongfeng Motor Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $36.02.
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.
Featured Stories
