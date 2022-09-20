Draken (DRK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $607,556.65

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, Draken has traded 47.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Draken has a market cap of $607,556.65 and approximately $14,276.00 worth of Draken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Draken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000304 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Draken Coin Profile

Draken (CRYPTO:DRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Draken’s official Twitter account is @DRKDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Draken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkCoin (DRK) uses a new chained hashing algorithm approach, with many new scientific hashing algorithms for the proof-of-work. DRK aims to be the first privacy-centric cryptographic currency with fully encrypted transactions and anonymous block transactions. These features are a work in progress and will be released in the near future. Darkcoin has now switched to Dash. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Draken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Draken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Draken using one of the exchanges listed above.

