DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Short Interest Update

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 903,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,574.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in DTE Energy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in DTE Energy by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 451,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,188,000 after acquiring an additional 76,809 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 592.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 110,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 94,544 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,525,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

DTE stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,988. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $108.22 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.90.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.31%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also

