DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT) Short Interest Update

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTRT Health Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,107,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,611,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,862,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,353,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $4,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

DTRT Health Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ DTRT remained flat at $10.14 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,568. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.06. DTRT Health Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $12.03.

DTRT Health Acquisition Company Profile

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

