Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Short Interest Down 13.2% in August

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 106,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Activity at Ducommun

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $66,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at $967,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ducommun by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Ducommun by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 79,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Ducommun by 309.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ducommun Trading Up 0.6 %

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ducommun from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

DCO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.23. The stock had a trading volume of 36,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,105. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

About Ducommun

(Get Rating)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.