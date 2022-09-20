Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.57

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.57 and last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 2467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.96, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -333.28%.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,014,632.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

