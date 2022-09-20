Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,900 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 281,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Dyadic International Stock Performance

DYAI traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,419. Dyadic International has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $55.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.25.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 506.23% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 million. Equities analysts predict that Dyadic International will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyadic International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in Dyadic International by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 46,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dyadic International during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James cut Dyadic International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

About Dyadic International



Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.



