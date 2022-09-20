Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 763,600 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the August 15th total of 899,500 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 171,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ EGBN traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.27. 147,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,599. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 13.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,453,000 after buying an additional 77,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,186,000 after buying an additional 67,255 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,480,000 after buying an additional 115,267 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,463,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after buying an additional 176,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

