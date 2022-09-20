Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $157.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.20. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $24.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.95%. Research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $193,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,984.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 79.0% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 39,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.5% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 86,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 27,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.