Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.68. 171,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,093. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

