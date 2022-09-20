eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.48

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.48 and last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 65783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on eBay to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

eBay Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

