Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Short Interest Update

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Edify Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EAC stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.87. 172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,491. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. Edify Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edify Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAC. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Edify Acquisition by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Edify Acquisition by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in Edify Acquisition by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 117,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About Edify Acquisition

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

