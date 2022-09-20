EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives $23.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on EDRVF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of EDP Renováveis from €21.00 ($21.43) to €22.00 ($22.45) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

EDP Renováveis Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. EDP Renováveis has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $28.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.