Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 249,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,759,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,759,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,172 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 591.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 198,481 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $2,990,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.64.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,570. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.42 and a 200-day moving average of $127.40.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

