Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Short Interest Down 14.9% in August

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,498,200 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the August 15th total of 1,761,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 241.6 days.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

Shares of ELEEF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 22,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,608. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $13.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELEEF. Scotiabank raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

