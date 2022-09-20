ELONGATE Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.27 Million (ELONGATE)

ELONGATE (ELONGATE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One ELONGATE coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ELONGATE has traded 1% higher against the dollar. ELONGATE has a total market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $11,632.00 worth of ELONGATE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00121815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.19 or 0.00877556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ELONGATE

ELONGATE’s total supply is 569,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,627,976,172,486 coins. ELONGATE’s official Twitter account is @elongateog and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ELONGATE is https://reddit.com/r/Elongatetoken.

ELONGATE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELONGATE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELONGATE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELONGATE using one of the exchanges listed above.

