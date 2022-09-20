Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Short Interest Update

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,300 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 135,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Else Nutrition Trading Down 2.1 %

BABYF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. 114,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,956. Else Nutrition has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Else Nutrition from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

About Else Nutrition

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

