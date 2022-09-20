Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.16

Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.16, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

Emergent Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 0.67 and a beta of -1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 22.38 and a current ratio of 22.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.25.

Emergent Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emergent Capital, Inc engages in the business of owning a portfolio of life insurance policies. The firm invests primarily in life settlements, which provides liquidity for the owners of life insurance policies that face a short-term cash need or can no longer afford their insurance premiums. The company was founded on December 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

