Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.16

Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.16 and last traded at $24.16, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.
Emergent Capital Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 0.67 and a beta of -1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 22.38 and a current ratio of 22.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.25.
Emergent Capital Company Profile
Emergent Capital, Inc engages in the business of owning a portfolio of life insurance policies. The firm invests primarily in life settlements, which provides liquidity for the owners of life insurance policies that face a short-term cash need or can no longer afford their insurance premiums. The company was founded on December 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emergent Capital (EMGC)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.