Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is Addenda Capital Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,830,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,260 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for approximately 4.8% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.09% of Enbridge worth $99,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.56. 167,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,869. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.92.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

