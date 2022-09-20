Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Short Interest Update

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 958,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.19, for a total transaction of 491,255.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately 81,388.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 29,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.12, for a total transaction of 746,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,168,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.19, for a total value of 491,255.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 81,388.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,363 shares of company stock worth $3,607,909 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth $90,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $142,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $193,000. 34.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EDR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 31.73.

EDR stock traded up 0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,741. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 17.42 and a 52 week high of 35.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is 23.68.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

