Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stock Holdings Lifted by Key Colony Management LLC

Key Colony Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up about 3.0% of Key Colony Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Key Colony Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,066,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128,425 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,916,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,006,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,823 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $540,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,732 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after acquiring an additional 184,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,642,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,423,000 after purchasing an additional 354,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ET opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 73.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,045,866 shares of company stock valued at $46,895,136 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

