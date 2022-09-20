ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Up 16.7% in August

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 391,300 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 335,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 344,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ENG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ENGlobal in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of ENGlobal from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

ENGlobal Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ ENG opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30.

Institutional Trading of ENGlobal

ENGlobal ( NASDAQ:ENG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 20.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

See Also

