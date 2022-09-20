Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 64 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.3% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna cut shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.22.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of UNP traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.22. 72,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,643. The firm has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

