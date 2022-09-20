Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,422 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,030,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 127,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD traded down $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.79. 166,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,214,679. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.96 and a one year high of $171.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.50 and its 200 day moving average is $155.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

