Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,574 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC owned 17.65% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF worth $12,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDIV. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $789,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.83. 22 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,252. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $34.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.65.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.