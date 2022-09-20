Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ENVA stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 168,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average of $33.94. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Enova International had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $407.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enova International will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enova International from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Enova International during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Enova International by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

