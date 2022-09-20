Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Short Interest Update

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,050,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the August 15th total of 15,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.

Get Enovix alerts:

Insider Activity at Enovix

In related news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 999,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,993,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $26,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,407,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,726,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 999,565 shares in the company, valued at $13,993,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,550. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enovix Trading Up 4.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Enovix by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Enovix by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enovix by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enovix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,066,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,840,000 after purchasing an additional 170,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enovix stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.79. 3,586,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54. Enovix has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $39.48.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enovix will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.