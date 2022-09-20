EnQuest (LON:ENQ) PT Raised to GBX 28 at Barclays

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 26 ($0.31) to GBX 28 ($0.34) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EnQuest from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 47 ($0.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

EnQuest Stock Performance

ENQ stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 27.20 ($0.33). 5,519,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,301,458. EnQuest has a 52 week low of GBX 16.90 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 37.35 ($0.45). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £512.97 million and a PE ratio of 90.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EnQuest Company Profile

In other EnQuest news, insider Amjad Bseisu purchased 720,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £180,156.25 ($217,685.17). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,441,304 shares of company stock worth $80,702,256.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

