Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Shares Up 2.1%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.96. 9,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 18,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.87.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.