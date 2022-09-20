Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,204.00.

GMVHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,235 ($27.01) to GBX 2,034 ($24.58) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,530 ($30.57) to GBX 2,430 ($29.36) in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Entain Stock Performance

GMVHF opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. Entain has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03.

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

