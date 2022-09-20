Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the first quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBTC traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.82. 106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,518. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $361.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.95 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.53%.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

