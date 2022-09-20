Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the August 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Entravision Communications Price Performance
Shares of EVC stock remained flat at $4.64 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 120,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,766. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Entravision Communications has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $394.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.91.
Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EVC shares. TheStreet upgraded Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
About Entravision Communications
Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.
Featured Articles
